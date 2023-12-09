Deans invite students to a break with a late night snack

To kick off finals week, Southern Utah University is holding an event in the Student Center Ballroom where students can come have a late-night study break with the deans.All students are invited to attend from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, which is the study day on campus and the day before the beginning of finals.

The goal for the night is to help students relax before finals. With lots of exams ahead of them, the school wants to offer the opportunity for students to have conversations with their deans, other students and staff. It’s also a good time to just recoup.

Finals week is one of the most stressful times of the academic year for most students. The university’s library is rarely empty throughout that time as individuals try to get their last study session in.

The student leadership team recognizes this, and that is why students’ well-being is a top priority to the university. During this time, countless students forget to take care of themselves and give their brains the break they need to function well.

With the promise of free food and a good time, students are encouraged to come take that much-needed break.

Article: Savanah Torgenson

Photograph Courtesy of SUU

Editor: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net