Pizza and Politics talks hot takes  

This Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., the Michael O. Leavitt Center invited students to join them for their weekly Pizza and Politics event. Given that this was the last one of the semester, students got to take a different approach to the usual Pizza and Politics dynamic. The final meeting of the semester was opened up to everyone in attendance so they could discuss their own personal “hot takes.”

Many students came up to the front of the room to discuss their own controversial topics. One such topic was the new movie “Soapbox,” which has taken over social media with people questioning whether or not producers took a few scenes in the movie too far.

Another topic was Taylor Swift being voted Person of the Year. A lot of the students argued that this award should not have gone to someone who produces music, while others argued that Taylor Swift earned the recognition. Students also discussed their personal choice for Person of the Year, choosing people such as Barbie and King Charles III.

Leavitt Center Director Mary Weaver Bennett believes that they are encouraging the civil exchange of ideas by having people share different viewpoints respectfully. Pizza and Politics is a great way to learn about current events and understand a different perspective. If a student has any interest in politics this would be a great place to start once the event series resumes in the spring.

Author: Maggie Whipple

Photos: Emily Walters

Editor: Chevy Blackburn

news@suunews.net