Mission Statement

It is our goal to achieve excellence in presenting information that our readers need. To achieve this, we must all develop an insatiable desire and dedication to always do our best. Not only will this produce and maintain an excellent newspaper, but those who work for SUU News and the University Journal can likewise attain individual excellence.

SUU News and the University Journal can be a source of pride to those who work on it. It can be a source of frustration and failure to those who do not seek quality in their lives and work.

Journalism is a noble calling. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said, “The function of the press is very high. It is almost holy. It ought to serve as a forum for the people, through which the people may know freely what is going on. To misstate or suppress the news is a breach of trust.”

At SUU News and the University Journal, we expect all to approach the duties of this trust with fervor. We expect all to carry forth the banner of truth and the willingness to let all the people know it. While doing so, we expect the staff to seek excellence at all times: excellence in writing, in design, in photography, in reporting truth. This commitment covers everything from using a semicolon correctly to being fair and accurate in reporting.

In our mission of fulfilling our purpose and goals, not only will staff members benefit from the work here, but the university will benefit, as well.