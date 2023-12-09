Southern Utah earns first road win against New Mexico

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team earned a 58-40 victory against the University of New Mexico on Dec. 7. SUU improves their record to 3-5, while New Mexico falls to 7-3 on the year.

First quarter

SUU jumped out to an early 13-7 lead thanks to freshmen Charli Kay and Ava Uhrich, who both made three-pointers to start the game. Southern Utah shot 44.4% from three in the quarter, while New Mexico failed to attempt a three-pointer at all. Southern Utah led 28-9 heading into the second quarter.

Second quarter

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball well, but graduate student Charlotte Kohl managed to put up five points in the second quarter. She led all players in first-half points with 10. Southern Utah put pressure on New Mexico, forcing seven turnovers and giving SUU a 33-21 lead at halftime.

Third quarter

Southern Utah struggled with foul trouble in the third quarter. Center Ashley Banks committed her fourth foul and was taken out of the game.

Out of their 12 third-quarter points, New Mexico got six of them from the free throw line.

Fourth quarter

SUU took control of the game with their intensity on the defensive side and held New Mexico to just seven points. Center Megan Smith scored four of the 14 points, securing the win for Southern Utah.

“I’m really proud of our performance tonight. I thought we played really good defense for 40 minutes,” said Southern Utah head coach Tracy Mason. “They stuck to the game plan, executed offensively and played fearlessly. This is a team that is capable of great things.”

Key statistics

— Smith recorded a season-high five blocks.

— As a team, New Mexico shot 27.3% from the field and 18.2% from three.

— Samantha Johnson and Uhrich pulled down eight rebounds each.

— Kohl led New Mexico in scoring with 12 points.

What’s next?

Southern Utah’s next game will be at home against the University of Utah on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m. It can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Natalie Anderson

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net