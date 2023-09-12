Lily and Chloe have been friends since they were randomly assigned roommates in their freshman year at SUU. Now, Seniors, Baby Teeth is their podcast, looking back on how they have grown from children into adults and how things have changed throughout their time at SUU. Hoping to be filled with wisdom, wit, and great advice, Chloe and Lily share with you their tips for college success, their favorite memories, and some silly stories aimed to guide SUU’s freshmen through an awesome first year as they lose a whole new set of baby teeth.