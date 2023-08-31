SUU kicks off the fall semester with a week of traditions

Southern Utah University’s first day of classes began Aug. 30, and with it comes a full week of events perfect to get into the swing of the new academic year.

The week began with Lake on the Hill on Aug. 30 from 4-6 p.m. The event featured water games, food and music.

If you missed this event, Lake on the Hill is still a great place to hang out while the weather is still warm. Entrance is free, and as a location only a few minutes from campus, it makes a perfect weekend activity.

The events continue on Aug. 31 with T-Bird Totes from 6-8 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom. The first 500 students who attend will receive a free tote bag to decorate.

On Friday, Sept. 1, one of the biggest events of the year, Paint the Town Red, will take over from 8-6 p.m. Paint the Town Red is another SUU tradition that provides students with the opportunity to meet most of the clubs on campus as well as enjoy free food, live music and games. While normally located on Main Street, this year the event has moved to 100 W. It provides great opportunities for students looking to get involved and learn more about SUU.

The final event of the week is the annual Paint Dance on Sept. 2 from 9-11 p.m. The event includes a DJ, paint jets and chalk paint provided to participants. Located in Parking Lot 14, west of Bristlecone Hall, this event is one of the messiest dances of the year.

The Student Programming Board recommends wearing goggles and clothes you don’t mind ruining to ensure the most enjoyable experience.

More information on events throughout the year can be found on the SUU app, @suustudentlife on Instagram or at events.suu.edu.

Article by Audrey Gee

Photo courtesy of SUU

life@suunews.net