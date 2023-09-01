SUU Outdoors announces fall 2023 itinerary

The fall semester has officially started, and southern Utah’s great outdoors remains one of Southern Utah University’s major draws for both new and returning students. For those students who love to venture outside, SUU Outdoors is the university’s center for adventure and exploration in and around Cedar City. They offer gear rentals and a wide variety of activities for students to participate in. Gear rentals are found at the SUU Outdoors Basecamp, located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center near Chick-fil-A. Below are all the events that SUU Outdoors will be hosting this fall.

Adventure trips

Trips are the most hands-on way to get involved with the outdoors. Often, they are longer or larger-scale events, including some overnight adventures. Unfortunately, there are only so many spots available for each trip, so be sure to bring your student ID with you to Basecamp as soon as sign-ups start. Most sign-ups will be at noon on Monday two weeks before the listed date. Note that adventure trips are only for students and that events with asterisks are free.

September

— 9 – Rock Climbing @ Veyo*

— 9 – Hiking @ Delano Peak*

— 16-17 – Backpacking @ Ashdown Gorge

— 23 – Canyoneering @ Benson Creek*

— 30 – Paddleboarding @ Sand Hollow*

October

— 7 – Hiking @ Great Basin National Park*

— 7 – UTV @ Tushar Mountains

— 12-17 – Rafting @ Cataract Canyon

— 14-17 – Kayaking @ Black Canyon

— 21 – Via Ferrata & Horseback Riding

— 28-29 – Backpacking @ Squirrel Creek

November

— 3-5 – Rock Climbing @ Red Rocks

— 11 – Hiking @ Zion National Park*

— 18 – Canyoneering @ Yankee Doodle Slot Canyon

December

— 2 – Hiking @ Snow Canyon State Park

Outdoor Education Series

Twice per month, SUU Outdoors hosts its Outdoor Education Series, lectures that seek to inform students on various outdoor topics. These events are hosted on campus and are free for students and community members. Per the SUU Outdoors website, these events are designed to “educate, inspire and get you excited about getting outside.”

— Sept. 14 – “Songs for Road Trips,” presented at 6 p.m. on the Upper Quad by singer-songwriter Jason Tyler Burton.

— Sept. 28 – “Fishing in Southern Utah,” presented at 6 p.m. at Basecamp by fishing enthusiast Dan Camp.

— Oct. 12 – “A Trip to Ecuador & The Galapagos,” presented at 6 p.m. at Basecamp by SUU student Samuel Andersen.

— Oct. 26 – “Big Adventures With Little Humans: Getting Outside With Kids,” presented at 6 p.m. at Basecamp by professors and parents Christina Manning and Kelly Goonan.

— Nov. 9 – “Stretching for Climbing,” presented at 6 p.m. in the Starlight Room of the Sharwan Smith Student Center by teacher, osteopath and author Ramon Valls Roget.

— Nov. 30 – “Know Before You Go: Avalanche Awareness,” presented at 7 p.m. in the Church Auditorium by Utah Avalanche Center instructor Levi Pendleton.

Local Events, Activities & Programming

LEAP is a combination of weekly events that are free for students. They require no registration and are beginner friendly.

— Mondays – mountain biking, rappelling

— Tuesdays – hiking

— Wednesdays – slacklining, wallyball

— Thursdays – OES, disc golf, yoga

— Fridays – miscellaneous (yoga, moonlight hikes, contests, etc.)

For more information about any of these events, visit Basecamp Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or visit the SUU Outdoors Instagram account.

Story by: Jacob Horne

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Baylee Howe