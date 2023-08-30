SUU Athletics summer recap

Southern Utah University athletics saw a lot of activity this summer. From tournaments to professional experience, here is a full update on all the new developments in Thunderbird sports.

Football

– After an incredible final season at SUU, Jake Gerardi was invited to a rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs.

– Defensive lineman Francis Bemiy was drafted into the Canadian Football League by the British Columbia Lions as the ninth overall selection.

– Lyle Santos, Kohner Cullimore, Justin Miller, Payton Payne, Aubrey Nellems, Trent Whalen and Isaiah Wooden were all named to the The Bluebloods Preseason All-United Athletic Conference Teams.

– Isaiah Wooden and Robert Horsey were named to the watchlist for the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

– Quarterback Justin Miller is on the Walter Payton Award watchlist.

Men’s basketball

– Recent graduate Tevian Jones played in the NBA’s Summer League as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

– Marshall Destremau, Maizen Fausett and Dee Barnes all played in the Powder League, Utah’s Pro-Am basketball league.

– Shaun Gutting, Donald Williams, Allan Hanson, Clay Tucker, Solon Ellis and Tennessee Owens were hired onto the staff.

– Forwards Jamir Simpson, Nestor Dyachok, Jamari Sibley and Chazz Hutchison were signed.

– Guards Dominique Ford, Harrison Reede, Tainni Taiaroa, Prophet Johnson and Donavhan Johnson were signed.

Women’s basketball

– Allyson Fasnacht, Kayla Anderson and Rebecca Bourgeois were hired onto the coaching staff.

– Bryar Tronnier, Alexa Lord, Sam Johnston and Lizzy Williamson were Academic All-Western Athletic Conference Award recipients.

– Alexandra Eldredge, Jaeden Brown, Shiho Isono and Maria García were signed to the team.

– The team had a stint in Australia, where they went 1-2.

Soccer

– Mayu Yamamoto joined the team from Snow College.

– Sixteen players participated in club play.

– The team was one of 500 teams to be recognized by the United Soccer Coaches Association, earning the Academic Excellence Award.

– The team started their season on Aug. 17 and are 0-2-2 so far.

Volleyball

– Coach Kacey Nady extended her contract through 2027.

– The team earned the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.

– The team participated in the Bakersfield Tournament Aug. 25-26, where they went 2-1.

Gymnastics

– Coach Jamie Wysong was promoted to associate head coach.

– The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association named 25 Flippin’ Birds as Academic All-Americans.

Softball

– The team ended the 2023 season with a 6-33 record.

– Emily Gonzalez was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference second team.

– Olivia Guindon, Ariyana Miranda, Laurie Cooke, Azia Lokeni, Karmyna Becerra, Isabella Freund and Delaney Baker were added to the roster.

Men’s golf

– The team competed in the WAC Championship Tournament.

– Rashon Williams finished 12th in the WAC Championship.

Women’s golf

– The team competed in the WAC Championship Tournament.

– Tsara Ralamboarison tied for second place in the WAC Championship.

– Tara Oglesby was hired as the new head coach.

– Ellie Olsen was signed to the team.

Track and field

– The men’s team came in second at the WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, while the women’s came in eighth.

– Astley Davis took home a gold medal in the WAC Championships alongside the men’s 4×400 relay team consisting of Dylan Gibson, Nelson Douglas, Nick Pembroke and Jaedyn Carpenter.

– Joren McKeever, Jace Rodgers and Travis Feeny earned individual silver medals in the WAC Championships, while the men’s 4×100 relay team of Cameron Beans, Noah Bringhurst, Nelson Douglas and Ricardo White came in second as well.

– Payton Riggs earned a bronze medal in the WAC Championships.

– Astley Davis and Cedar English qualified for the National Championships, where Davis placed eighth in the triple jump event and English placed 22nd in the long jump event.

– Davis earned First-Team All-American honors.

– Forty individual athletes were named to the All-Conference teams.

– Josii Johnson joined the women’s team.

Cross country

– Jake Seegmiller, Logan Peel and Kadan Allen joined the men’s team.

Coming up

This week, both soccer and football have out-of-state games on Thursday, Aug. 31. Men’s and women’s cross country will have a Friday morning meet at Utah Valley University. Lastly, the volleyball team will have their second tournament of the season in California. The soccer game can be streamed on ESPN+ and the football game on the PAC-12 Network, while the other games are unavailable at this time.

Story by: Anden Garfield

Photos by: Bart Young via Getty Images

sports@suunews.net