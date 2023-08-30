SUU Athletics summer recap

Southern Utah University athletics saw a lot of activity this summer. From tournaments to professional experience, here is a full update on all the new developments in Thunderbird sports.
Football
– After an incredible final season at SUU, Jake Gerardi was invited to a rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs.
– Defensive lineman Francis Bemiy was drafted into the Canadian Football League by the British Columbia Lions as the ninth overall selection.
– Lyle Santos, Kohner Cullimore, Justin Miller, Payton Payne, Aubrey Nellems, Trent Whalen and Isaiah Wooden were all named to the The Bluebloods Preseason All-United Athletic Conference Teams.
– Isaiah Wooden and Robert Horsey were named to the watchlist for the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
– Quarterback Justin Miller is on the Walter Payton Award watchlist.
Men’s basketball
– Recent graduate Tevian Jones played in the NBA’s Summer League as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
– Marshall Destremau, Maizen Fausett and Dee Barnes all played in the Powder League, Utah’s Pro-Am basketball league.
– Shaun Gutting, Donald Williams, Allan Hanson, Clay Tucker, Solon Ellis and Tennessee Owens were hired onto the staff.
– Forwards Jamir Simpson, Nestor Dyachok, Jamari Sibley and Chazz Hutchison were signed.
– Guards Dominique Ford, Harrison Reede, Tainni Taiaroa, Prophet Johnson and Donavhan Johnson were signed.
Women’s basketball
– Allyson Fasnacht, Kayla Anderson and Rebecca Bourgeois were hired onto the coaching staff.
– Bryar Tronnier, Alexa Lord, Sam Johnston and Lizzy Williamson were Academic All-Western Athletic Conference Award recipients.
– Alexandra Eldredge, Jaeden Brown, Shiho Isono and Maria García were signed to the team.
– The team had a stint in Australia, where they went 1-2.
Soccer
– Mayu Yamamoto joined the team from Snow College.
– Sixteen players participated in club play.
– The team was one of 500 teams to be recognized by the United Soccer Coaches Association, earning the Academic Excellence Award.
– The team started their season on Aug. 17 and are 0-2-2 so far.
Volleyball
– Coach Kacey Nady extended her contract through 2027.
– The team earned the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.
– The team participated in the Bakersfield Tournament Aug. 25-26, where they went 2-1.
Gymnastics
– Coach Jamie Wysong was promoted to associate head coach.
– The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association named 25 Flippin’ Birds as Academic All-Americans.
Softball
– The team ended the 2023 season with a 6-33 record.
– Emily Gonzalez was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference second team.
– Olivia Guindon, Ariyana Miranda, Laurie Cooke, Azia Lokeni, Karmyna Becerra, Isabella Freund and Delaney Baker were added to the roster.
Men’s golf
– The team competed in the WAC Championship Tournament.
– Rashon Williams finished 12th in the WAC Championship.
Women’s golf
– The team competed in the WAC Championship Tournament.
– Tsara Ralamboarison tied for second place in the WAC Championship.
– Tara Oglesby was hired as the new head coach.
– Ellie Olsen was signed to the team.
Track and field
– The men’s team came in second at the WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, while the women’s came in eighth.
– Astley Davis took home a gold medal in the WAC Championships alongside the men’s 4×400 relay team consisting of Dylan Gibson, Nelson Douglas, Nick Pembroke and Jaedyn Carpenter.
– Joren McKeever, Jace Rodgers and Travis Feeny earned individual silver medals in the WAC Championships, while the men’s 4×100 relay team of Cameron Beans, Noah Bringhurst, Nelson Douglas and Ricardo White came in second as well.
– Payton Riggs earned a bronze medal in the WAC Championships.
– Astley Davis and Cedar English qualified for the National Championships, where Davis placed eighth in the triple jump event and English placed 22nd in the long jump event.
– Davis earned First-Team All-American honors.
– Forty individual athletes were named to the All-Conference teams.
– Josii Johnson joined the women’s team.
Cross country
– Jake Seegmiller, Logan Peel and Kadan Allen joined the men’s team.
Coming up
This week, both soccer and football have out-of-state games on Thursday, Aug. 31. Men’s and women’s cross country will have a Friday morning meet at Utah Valley University. Lastly, the volleyball team will have their second tournament of the season in California. The soccer game can be streamed on ESPN+ and the football game on the PAC-12 Network, while the other games are unavailable at this time.
