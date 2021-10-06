SPB to Host Ocean-Themed Foam Dance

Southern Utah University is inviting students to dance the night away at its Under the Foam Dance on Friday, Oct. 8 from 8-10 p.m. in the America First Event Center tunnel.

The Student Programming Board is renting foam machines that will spew bubbles onto students as they dance to music performed by a live DJ. There will also be large bubble wands provided in a separate area for those who don’t want to dance in the foam but still want to listen to the music.

“SPB has put on foam dances in the past, but it has been three years since the last one,” said Event Director Makell Olsen. “This dance will be a blast, and I’m so excited to bring it back this year.”

Students are encouraged to come prepared to get wet and enjoy a night of music and dancing. To ensure student safety, the foam will be hypoallergenic and is safe to make contact with skin or eyes.

“Plan on wearing clothes you don’t mind getting wet,” said Olsen. “And shoes with traction so the dance doesn’t turn into a Slip ‘N Slide!”

The dance will also feature ocean-themed decor and photo booths for students to take pictures with friends throughout the night.

Roughly 1,500 to 2,000 students are expected to attend, and refreshments will be provided to all.

The tunnel is located outside of the AFEC near the Engineering & Technology building. Students that are unfamiliar with the location should check out the campus map.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Karina Lago on Unsplash