LatinX Student Alliance Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Four Events

The LatinX Student Alliance is hosting four events throughout the month of October to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, LSA showed the movie “Coco” in the theater behind the C-store. Students enjoyed free hot cocoa and popcorn, brought blankets, and watched the movie with their friends.

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board donated funds to help put on the event, but the planning and execution was taken care of by LSA.

“I am so happy that we were able to sponsor this event,” said Event Director Ashley Thomas. “There was a such great turnout, and it was so fun to celebrate Hispanic culture with everyone.”

Next Wednesday on Oct. 13, there will be a Hispanic Heritage Showcase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center living room. LSA will be showcasing important figures who have impacted society, so students can ask questions and learn more about the Hispanic culture. Students can join in a photo backdrop booth while listening to music.

“It’s so important for students to learn about each other’s culture,” said Event Coordinator Tralei Casaus. “We can grow as individuals and with our community.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, a traditional game, Loteria, is available for students to play in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion from 5-6:30 p.m. The grand prize, an SUU sweatshirt, will be awarded to the winner of the night.

The fourth event will take place in the CDI on Oct. 27 from 5-6 p.m. Students will learn how to dance in the Bachata style to upbeat Latinx music while meeting new people within the SUU community.

LSA will also be partnering with the library on Oct. 27 to display a Day of the Dead altar to showcase the significance to Latin Americans and Hispanic Heritage.

For more information about LSA and CDI events this semester, visit their website or check out their Instagram.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

emlonborg@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of SUU CDI