Students spend a relaxing afternoon with therapy dogs

Three fuzzy and friendly therapy dogs, Baxter, Pippa and Nora, strolled into the Southern Utah University’s Gerald R. Sherratt Library on Tuesday, Jan. 23. This event has had a recent time change and is now from 2:30-3:30 p.m. each Tuesday.

Nancy Bently, Baxter’s owner, initially was only bringing Baxter to SUU until another opportunity opened up.

“I didn’t realize how much it meant to the college students,” said Bently. “But now that I know, we will keep coming back because I can see how much it means to them.”

Bently has been doing therapy with her dogs since 1992, and Baxter has been a therapy dog since he was only a year old. Baxter and Bently have been part of various programs, including those belonging to reading initiatives, hospitals, retirement homes and services for children on the autism spectrum.

Bently also touched on a recent study by the American Heart Association, which showed that petting and talking to a dog can decrease blood pressure. As a college student, resources to manage stress levels are especially important.

“I think that it is very effective,” stated one SUU student. “I have had a lot of experience with dog therapy, and it’s been helpful. Especially being away from your parents and pets that you have grown up with, you underestimate how helpful it is until you’re away from it.”

Baxter, Pippa and Nora have gone through training and are certified therapy dogs. If you find yourself stressed out on a Tuesday afternoon, these dogs are ready and excited to brighten your day.

