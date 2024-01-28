‘Drop-By’ event informs about upcoming SUUSA elections

Southern Utah University students had an opportunity to enjoy a refreshing beverage and learn about the upcoming Student Association elections at the “Soda and Student Leadership Drop-By.” The event, hosted by the SUU Student Association, took place on Jan. 24 from 2-3 p.m. in the Student Involvement & Leadership Office.

Carson Brown, SUU’s current student body president, said that the event was intended to encourage involvement in SUUSA.

“We are here to encourage students to run for a position and get involved,” said Brown.

Among the organizers was Hunter Bosgieter, SUUSA’s vice president of programming. Bosgieter gave insight into his experience participating in student leadership.

“This has been my fourth year on the Student Programming Board in STIL, and it has changed my entire life,” said Bosgieter. “I am nowhere near where I would’ve been if I hadn’t done this.”

Vice President of Marketing Emma Stensrud agreed that the experience is life-changing and shared why she believes students should take part.

“It’s a good chance to get involved on campus,” Stensrud shared. “You have immediate friends, and it’s exciting to do something that is fulfilling to you while also being able to help the university as a whole.”

The next and final informational drop-by will be on Jan. 31 from 2-3 p.m. in the STIL Office, room ST 177. The last day to join the ballot for a position within student leadership is Feb. 15 by 3 p.m. For more information on STIL, visit their website.

Author: Gentry Wolf

Photos: Gentry Wolf

Editor: Nick Stein

