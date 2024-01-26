Trail review: Paved trails in Cedar City

Outdoor explorers suffer from slippery boots and snow-covered trails during winter. Southern Utah University offers opportunities to get active on campus with SUU Outdoors and in the J. L. Sorenson Physical Education Building, but spending time outdoors can be more challenging in the colder months.

Cedar City has miles of paved trails for hikers, bikers, walkers and runners to use all year. These trails are put in place and maintained by local government organizations. They are kept clear of snow in the winter, unlike their unpaved counterparts, making them a great option for a casual nature walk or a longer trek in chillier conditions.

One of these hikes is the Cedar Canyon Trail, which follows the canyon road alongside Coal Creek. With beautiful views of the canyon’s red rocks and natural features, it passes several bridges over the creek and concludes at a man-made waterfall that continues to flow well into winter.

SUU’s STEM Center for Teaching and Learning has established QR codes and informational displays along this path to teach nature lovers about the geology of the area. The STEM Center helps create resources like these for local students to observe how science is applied in the real world.

This 2.7-mile out-and-back hike takes just about an hour to complete by itself, though it is connected to the longer Coal Creek Trail. Many of Cedar City’s paved trails intersect, making it possible to walk around the eastern edge of the town for miles. The longest stretch of connected trails spans from North Cedar Boulevard to the South View Trail Head.

Accessibility is a large part of what makes these trails special. Most of these paths are wheelchair accessible and allow people of all abilities to enjoy the beauty of nature, unrestricted. Charity Caldwell, a local runner, walked Cedar Canyon Trail as she recovered from an injury. “I definitely appreciate having paved trails in the winter. That’s something I definitely enjoy,” she said.

While paved trails are certainly not a rarity, it is months like these that make SUU students understand what it means to have the world’s best backyard. Everybody benefits when local governments put effort into how their residents can best enjoy the natural world.

Author: Lily Brunson

Photographer: Chloe Copeland

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net