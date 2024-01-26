SUU commercial music program will take on NAMM-aheim

Southern Utah University’s commercial music program is set to take the big outdoor stage in front of the Anaheim Convention Center for the National Association of Music Merchants Trade Show, an annual event where members of the music industry from across the country join in Southern California to share innovations in their craft.

“They get to perform some of their original pieces,” said Kol Gibson, the College of Performing and Visual Arts public relations and information coordinator, “and they get to perform them for famous people and for people that are important in the industry.”

Professor Mckay Tebbs has taken students to the trade show before. In fact, last year a band made of alumni allowed the commercial music students to perform during their set. However, this will be the first year SUU has their own spot.

The commercial music program is a relatively new addition to the College of Performing and Visual Arts. Created two years ago by Tebbs, this program educates students on music production, songwriting and entrepreneurship.

Gibson believes that some of the other courses in the music program can be intimidating for students. Commercial music offers an opportunity for people to get an education in a field they already enjoy.

“It’s a more approachable and familiar genre of music,” he said. “It can be a good entry point for people to understand that their interests are valid — all music is good.”

This program also gives students an opportunity to break into the music industry with support and guidance from the school. The NAMM show is an example of real industry experience that students get.

“It’s something that I wouldn’t have known about without coming here,” commercial music student Kennie Lewis commented. He also pointed out other hands-on industry experience he gets through his education at SUU.

“This semester, I’m going to have to put a song on the SUU radio, which is really good practice,” he said. “I never thought I’d be doing that in college.”

More information on the commercial music program and their upcoming performances can be found on their website.

Author: Heather Turner

Photos courtesy of the College of Performing and Visual Arts

Editor: Tessa Cheshire

arts@suunews.net