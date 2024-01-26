Utah is ranked the top state in the U.S.

At the end of each year, the U.S. News and World Report ranks the 50 states in various categories regarding the quality of life for their residents. Utah averaged the #1 overall ranking for the year 2023.

Eight main categories are accounted for in this national report: crime and corrections, economy, education, fiscal stability, health care, infrastructure, natural environment and opportunity. These are broken down into subcategories and weighted according to a national survey that considers which factors Americans prioritize in their state of residency.

Utah’s economy and fiscal stability were ranked best in the nation. Out of all 50 states, Utah is rated the best for employment. This is calculated by job growth, labor force participation and the unemployment rate. The state is also considered the second best when it comes to economic growth and is third in long-term economic stability.

Utah is the fifth-best state for education since its graduates acquire the lowest amount of debt. They leave with an average of about $18,000 in student loans, well below the national average of $29,000. The tuition and fees are also ranked fourth-cheapest in the nation.

Another ranking done by the U.S. News and World Report puts Southern Utah University as the 29th top public school and Brigham Young University as the 16th-best valued school. Rankings like these prove that while higher education is cheap in the state, the education obtained is of high quality.

The worst ranking Utah received was being placed 46th in natural environment. This statistic doesn’t take into account the state’s notable natural parks and recreation areas. A survey done by the University of Utah cites access to outdoor recreation as the reason many tech companies decide to locate themselves in Utah.

Despite this, Utah is ranked 38th in air and water quality and 44th in pollution. Utah had 152 days with unhealthy air quality where the national average is 114. The state also reportedly releases 2,420 pounds of industrial toxins per square mile — more than double the rate nationwide.

The beehive state held above average rankings in its health care, infrastructure and public safety. Because of its excellence in so many different categories, Utah is considered to be the greatest state to live in.

Author: Heather Turner

Photographer: Anna Mower

Editor: Anna Mower

news@suunews.net