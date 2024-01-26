Thunderbirds fall in conference matchup against Tarleton State

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team lost in an exciting conference matchup against Tarleton State University on Thursday, Jan. 25, by 11 points. Their 71-60 loss takes SUU to 4-13 overall and 2-6 in Western Athletic Conference play, while the Texans move to 5-12 overall and 2-6 in the WAC.

First quarter

The game got started with SUU center Ashley Banks scoring two points off free throws. The first six minutes were slow offensively for both sides with a score of 11-8 in favor of SUU, courtesy of Tarleton State only shooting 2/9 to open the game and the Thunderbirds only taking five total shots in the time span .

Despite the slow start, the last leg was full of efficient offense. Both teams caught fire from three-point range and found good offensive rhythm. Texan forward Andjela Bigovic had a great quarter, shooting 3/3 from the floor and getting two swats on defense. SUU’s Banks, forward Ava Uhrich and guard Daylani Bellena were excellent contributors on all sides of the ball.

This explosive opening quarter resulted in SUU taking a 21-17 lead.

Second quarter

The second quarter was a struggle for SUU. Despite the quick basket from Ballena to open play, the Thunderbirds’ offensive momentum came to a complete stop, only scoring two baskets in the first five minutes. This tough stretch was due to Tarleton State holding their own on the defensive end, securing seven steals and three blocks as a team. The Texans also held Southern Utah to 1/7 shooting from the arc.

Bigovic was unstoppable with 18 first-half points. She shot 7/7 and had all three of the team’s blocks.

The Thunderbirds found some offensive momentum at the end of the half but were only able to score 10 points in the quarter. Ballena kept them in the game, shooting 5/10 with 11 points in the half, but the struggle to stop the TSU offense left a halftime score of 37-31 in the Texans’ favor.

Third quarter

Coming out of the break, SUU scored first off a Ballena free throw. Both teams opened the quarter shooting efficiently, allowing Tarleton State to maintain their small lead. Banks came out on fire, scoring seven of SUU’s first eight points. The Texans shared the ball well, allowing everyone on the floor to contribute offensively.

SUU was getting their offensive flow back but could not get the defensive stops necessary to cut into the Texans’ lead. This resulted in TSU holding a 49-39 lead five minutes into the half. Maintaining the lead was a product of Tarleton State guard Jakoriah Long and center Faith Acker, who both reached double-digit scoring.

In the last half of the quarter, SUU again found themselves in an offensive drought, while TSU continued to get to the basket. Leaving the Texans with a dominant 60-43 lead.

Fourth quarter

SUU started play with force, going on a 7-0 scoring run led by Uhrich and Ballena to cut TSU’s lead to 10 points. Unfortunately for Southern Utah, the offensive spark came too late, preventing the Thunderbirds from threatening Tarleton State’s lead.

The Texans struggled offensively throughout the whole quarter, only scoring 11 points. Despite this, the Thunderbirds could not capitalize off the Texans’ offensive issues. Uhrich gave a great offensive effort in the final minutes, but the deficit was too large to make a comeback.

The final score was a 71-60 victory for TSU.

Explosive players

— Uhrich recorded a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double.

— Ballena scored 17 points and three assists.

— Banks scored 13 points and four rebounds.

— Bigovic scored 22 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

— Acker had 14 points.

— Long had 17 points, four assists and three steals.

Key stats

— SUU only had four steals as opposed to TSU’s 12.

— SUU had seven more personal fouls than the Texans.

— SUU had four points off the bench, while TSU had 31.

Next for SUU

The next matchup will be another home game for the Thunderbirds. They will face off against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. The game can be attended at the America First Event Center or streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Jacob McQueary

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net