Trail review: Zion’s Emerald Pools

Zion National Park is renowned for Angel’s Landing, which has been called one of the most treacherous hikes in the United States. Though many travel miles to embark on this famous trek, those with an aversion to elevation may enjoy some of Zion’s less vertical ascents. My favorite is the Emerald Pools trail.

The Emerald Pools trail takes hikers to three bodies of water, named for their hue which is caused by the algae and other plant life that makes the water appear green. The paths to all three pools are connected to each other and to the Kayenta and Grotto trails in a three-mile loop. With so many options and ways to go, this is a choose-your-own-adventure hike with so much to see and explore.

To visit all of the sites along this route, I recommend starting at shuttle stop five, Zion Lodge, and walking across the bridge over the river to start the trek to your right. The trail up until the first lower pool is mostly paved, and though there are some steeper, uphill sections, it is mostly accessible. You will get wet on this first section, as the porous rock above the pool drips water like another popular Zion hike called Weeping Rock. Because they play an important role in the ecosystem of Zion, the pools should never be entered.

Alternatively, you could begin by crossing the bridge, turning left and following the signs up the middle pool trail, or you could start at shuttle stop six, The Grotto, via the Kayenta trail. These routes are less accessible and much steeper, though they feature a unique way to experience the hike. Whichever direction you choose to start and while you may have to backtrack a little bit, signs will lead you back to visit the pool that you missed.

The middle pool is at a higher elevation and looks out over Zion Canyon. From here, you can access the upper pool trail, which becomes much more steep and features many stairs carved out of rock. Though this section is more difficult, those who make it to the end have a beautiful view in store.

As you round a final bend and climb between boulders, sky-high walls surround the basin in an amphitheater made of sandstone. The air is colder and sounds echo through the space as sky creeps in from the opening overhead. Visitors in the spring and summer may be lucky enough to see the waterfall that pours into the pool from the rocks above.

Explorers stop here to rest and take in the beauty of Zion while communing with nature or their hiking buddies. It is here that hikers often decide that the trek was worth it, whether for the memories made or the extravagant views. The Emerald Pools trail does not disappoint.

On the way back down, hikers can follow the same route down to the trailhead or continue the loop to the sections of the trail they have yet to visit. However you choose to complete your journey on the trail, this hike can take up as much or as little time as possible on your trip to Zion. It is a must-see, moderate hike that is beloved by Zion visitors year after year.

Author: Lily Brunson

Photographer: Lily Brunson

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net