Ava Uhrich’s double-double not enough against California Baptist

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team dropped its first conference game of the year against California Baptist University 79-66 on Tuesday night. Southern Utah falls to 1-4 on the year and 0-1 in conference play, while California Baptist improves to 6-0 and 1-0 in the Western Athletic Conference.

First quarter

Both teams came out aggressively to start the game. Freshman forward Ava Uhrich had seven points on 3/5 shooting from the field for SUU. Senior Kinsley Barrington, who started her collegiate career with the Thunderbirds, had seven points on a perfect 3/3 shooting from the field for CBU. At the end, Southern Utah led 17-14.

Second quarter

California Baptist struggled shooting the ball, only shooting 33.3% from the field and 23.1% from three. Barrington led CBU in scoring at halftime with 10 points. Uhrich continued to dominate for SUU, leading all players with 14 points at the break to give Southern Utah a 34-32 lead heading into the second half.

Third quarter

California Baptist came out strong by attacking the paint and drawing fouls. CBU went 7/14 at the free throw line compared to SUU’s 3/5. Although California Baptist didn’t shoot well from the line, they outscored Southern Utah 23-16 in this period and took a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter

Barrington and senior guard Chloe Webb took over for California Baptist, leading to a dangerous one-two punch that put the game away. Webb finished with 23 points, followed by Barrington with 21 points. Southern Utah fought hard and cut the lead to eight with two minutes left, but a pair of free throws from Anaiyah Tu’ua sealed the game for CBU.

“Just one of those nights. I think, for us, we just have to stay hungry and stay motivated,” said Thunderbird head coach Tracy Mason after the game.

Key stats

— California Baptist went 19/33 from the free throw line while Southern Utah went 6/10.

— Uhrich recorded her first career double-double and the first of any Thunderbird this season, also scoring 18 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

— Webb also had a double-double for CBU with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

— After tonight’s game, Southern Utah is only shooting 23.2% from three.

— CBU outrebounded SUU 47-38.

What’s next?

Southern Utah’s next game will be at home against Seattle University on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. The game can also be streamed through ESPN+.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net