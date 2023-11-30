Rappelling on campus with SUU Outdoors

While rappelling may largely be considered an outdoor sport, Southern Utah University has its own 40-foot rappelling station located inside of the J. L. Sorenson Physical Education Building. Built in 2019, it gives students and community members the chance to learn how to rappel on campus.

SUU is known for its close proximity to many outdoor recreation hotspots and makes it a priority to foster students’ relationships with their local environment. Local Events, Activities and Programming leaders host a variety of events throughout the year aimed to help people feel comfortable and find a community in the outdoors.

To many, rappelling may seem like a daunting activity, but at SUU, it does not have to be done alone. Not only do events like these come with an encouraging and uplifting community, but because the rappelling station cannot be used without supervision from authorized personnel, it is a safe way to be introduced to the sport.

“A lot of the things I have done outdoors have stretched my comfort zone and have made me a better person,” said LEAP leader Elizabeth Brown. “I’ve gained so many skills and relationships.”

Brown pointed out that, while rappelling itself might not be a critical skill, these events provide a sense of belonging and an opportunity where people can try something new with support from their peers.

“Maybe rappelling is something they will find a new hobby in, and they’ll go join a club,” Brown suggested. LEAP holds a variety of events — like Monday’s rappelling night — giving students different opportunities for them to find their place in Southern Utah.

For those who are interested in rappelling, SUU offers many resources that make the activity accessible for its students. While LEAP hosts events at the rappelling station a handful of times throughout the school year, groups of 10-50 people are also able to schedule appointments for a small hourly fee.

Once rappellers are ready to move their hobby off campus, they can rent equipment from SUU Outdoors’ Basecamp, located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center. Cedar City is surrounded by great rappelling locations. Just north of town in Brian Head, there is the beginner-friendly Benson Creek. To the south, Kolob Canyon offers a variety of rappelling opportunities on its hikes.

SUU Outdoors holds a range of trips throughout the year, taking students to destinations near and far to enjoy outdoor recreation, some of which include rappelling. Enthusiasts can look out for rappelling opportunities, as well as other activities to get involved in, on SUU Outdoors’ website or Instagram.

Author: Heather Turner

Photographer: Heather Turner

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net