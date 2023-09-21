SUU Wind Symphony to host Alumni Band

Southern Utah University’s Wind Symphony will host its sixth Alumni Band concert on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center.

The concert will open with a performance from the Wind Symphony. They will perform three pieces, after which they will then welcome the Alumni Band to the stage for the remainder of the program. The group will be made up of SUU alumni from many different majors, locations and backgrounds.

“A lot of [the alumni] have not only fond memories, but they have great friends that they haven’t been in contact with in years, and now they’re getting reacquainted, and that’s exciting,” said Adam Lambert, the director of bands at SUU.

The Alumni Band is formed every other year during SUU’s homecoming week as an addition to the festivities. A brief rehearsal will be held for the group preceding the concert, which will last about an hour. The program will feature some well-known composers, such as Frank Ticheli and Julie Giroux.

A brief reception will take place after the performance, allowing alumni, students, faculty and audience members to interact.

“I’m looking forward to [collaborating with] and [seeing] some of my old students,” said Lambert. “There are some that I hold dear in my heart. That’s super exciting for me.”

For more information regarding the Alumni Band and other future music department events, visit the music department website.

Story by: Gracie Butterfield

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU News Photographer