Soccer to begin conference play at Utah Tech

After starting the season 0-5-4, the Southern Utah University soccer team has a chance to get some momentum before their next homestand. They will play Utah Tech University in St. George on Friday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m.

The Trailblazers

The Utah Tech soccer team currently stands at 5-4-1. Since Sept. 10, they are on a three-game winning streak.

Lacy Fox has been the leading scorer for the Trailblazers, totaling five goals in their 10 games, including three game winners. Right behind her is Brynlee Rider with three goals, who also leads the team in assists with four. Fox and Rider have shot-on-goal percentages of .462 and .563, respectively.

The team’s primary goalkeeper, Brianna Frey, has held opponents to two shutouts. She averages 4.5 saves per game and has a save percentage of .738. She is in the top five in the Western Athletic Conference in both categories.

The Thunderbirds

There are many factors making this a big game for SUU. They are still searching for their first win of the season, they are beginning conference play and they are competing against their main rival.

Whitney Gardner and Sammie Sofonia have led the Thunderbird offense. Gardner has two goals and four assists, while Sofonia has three goals and two assists. All three of Sofonia’s goals have come off assists by Gardner.

Julia Ortega has been in the net for Southern Utah and has collected one shutout in the Thunderbirds’ 10 games. She is No. 2 in the WAC in total saves with 61 and saves per game with 6.48.

SUU is 2-2-1 all-time against Utah Tech. Last year, they suffered a 1-0 defeat and will be looking to get a punch in this Friday.

Story by: Anden Garfield

Photo by: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net