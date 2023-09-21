Powderpuff game delayed due to storm

On Wednesday night the Southern Utah University students filled the bleachers to watch the annual Powder Puff game, an integral tradition of Homecoming week. This year’s sports teams were introduced to much cheering, followed by an address by President Mindy Benson.

However, immediately after President Benson’s speech there was a call to evacuate the stadium due to a nearby lightning strike. Students were advised that they could not return to the bleachers for at least half an hour, but shortly after the game was postponed until a later date yet to be announced.

Follow the SUU Student Life account on Instagram to stay informed of updates to the Powder Puff game and other Homecoming events.

Story by: Jacob Horne

Photos by: Madeline Bradley and Audrey Gee

