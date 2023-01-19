SUU Outdoors invites hikers to Take a Hike Tuesday at Rainbow Canyon

SUU Outdoors hosted a hike to Rainbow Canyon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, as a part of SUU Outdoors’ weekly Take a Hike Tuesday series.

Eighteen hikers dressed in warm winter clothes met at the Rainbow Canyon trailhead, located at the corner of Foothill Dr. and Rainbow Canyon Dr. at 4 p.m. The group hiked the 1.4 mile trail until around 5 p.m.

This trail is a scenic hike overlooking the beautiful Rainbow Canyon. Hikers observed the canyon through a haze of snow that barred them from seeing the multicolored rocks for which the canyon is named.

Especially in the snow, the trail is easily confused with ATV trails in the area, and hikers will need a map or a well-traveled friend to guide them. Consider visiting after the snow melts for a better view of the canyon and hiking conditions free of snow and ice.

SUU Outdoors coordinator Baylee Howe organized the trip and led the group to the end of the trail. There, she thanked the group for coming out and encouraged hikers to participate in other events throughout the semester.

Take a Hike Tuesday is a weekly event that is open to all students. “The main point is to introduce you guys to a bunch of different trails so you can take your own friends out,” Howe said.

When hiking, be sure to dress for the weather and wear appropriate shoes. Be sure to check that the trail you choose is open, as many trail systems in Cedar City have restricted access during the winter months. Contact the Cedar City field office of the Bureau of Land Management for more information.

Check SUU Outdoors’ website for upcoming hikes and other trips. Updates will be posted on the center’s Instagram page, or students can stop by Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center next to Chick-fil-A.

Story by: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos by: Lily Brunson and Baylee Howe