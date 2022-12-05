SUU comedy show calls for student volunteers to show off their jokes

Laughter filled the Student Center Living Room during a Southern Utah University comedy show on Dec. 2 from 8–10 p.m. The show allowed volunteers from the crowd to entertain the audience with their humor.

Student comedians came with a variety of ideas, such as performing stand-up, telling humorous personal stories or using the brand new television screen to present slideshows of jokes.

Several Student Programming Board members manned a crepe bar behind the audience seating that drew a lengthy line of students in, but the comedy hooked many students enough to keep them there for the entire activity.

Emily Wixom, one of the SPB event directors, planned the event to provide a valuable opportunity for students to laugh and enjoy themselves before heading into the stressful following weeks.

“It was a chance for students to come and chill before finals,” Wixom said. “Next week is what we call dead week for events, so we wanted to do something before that. I think it ended up being successful because of the food and students being able to relax a little.”

Story by: Kale Nelson

life@suunews.net

Photos by: Devan Call