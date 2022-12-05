SUU Housing presents a magical night with the annual Yule Ball

SUU’s University Housing spread its Harry Potter-themed decorations across the Great Hall of the Hunter Alumni Center as part of its annual Yule Ball on the night of Dec. 3.

The formal dance, based off of the Yule Ball from J.K. Rowling’s novel Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, featured multiple activities on and off the dance floor and attracted a great turnout of over 200 students.

Inside the Great Hall, students danced to music played by a DJ dressed in Dumbledore cosplay, drew from a bowl of wands to discover their Hogwarts house and enjoyed a variety of desserts, including cookies, brownies and taffies.

Meanwhile, students took advantage of various photo backdrops, such as a cutout of Harry Potter and a handmade poster of Platform 9 ¾, in the hallway outside the Great Hall.

The SUU Animal Ambassadors set up next to the photo ops and educated students on Harry Potter-themed animals they had brought, such as snakes, lizards and rodents.

Many members of SUU Housing were involved in the planning and execution of the event, but this year, Community Coordinator Cody Chidester got the opportunity to take charge of the dance.

Chidester said, “It was a fun excuse for students to break out their formal wear and a great way to decompress before finals.”

Story by: Kale Nelson

life@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Aditya Vyas via Unsplash