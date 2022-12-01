SUU Ceramics Guild hosts their annual fall sale to raise funds for student experiences

The Southern Utah University Ceramics Guild held their annual fall sale to help raise funds for its program.

The sale took place from Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Thursday, Dec. 1 in the Sharwan Smith Student Center living room. The initial fundraising goal that the organization had set was $1,000, but they surpassed that amount by raising a total of over $3,000 during the event.

The funds raised from the sale will go towards travel costs for the group’s members hoping to attend the annual National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts conference later next year. The conference will take place on Mar. 15-18 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Guild has sent members to the conference using the funds from these sales since 2017.

$1,000 from the sale, as indicated in the group’s goal, will go towards sending the students to the conference. 70% of the remaining funds raised will also be sent back to the students who provided their work to be sold.

Breonna Perry, the current president of the Ceramics Guild, explained the importance of having students attend conferences such as the upcoming NCECA conference stems from the opportunity to adapt their art to what they see from artists and exhibits at these events.

“As artists in Southern Utah, it can be difficult to connect with the greater American and International art communities,” Perry said. “This conference provides students with an opportunity to experience art outside of Southern Utah while networking with artists from around the world and learning about the newest developments in ceramic materials, techniques and styles.”

For more information on how to get involved with the Ceramics Guild, students can visit their T-Bird Connections page or email Perry at breonnaperry15@gmail.com.

Story and Photos by Luke McKenzie

news@suunews.net