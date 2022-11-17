SUU club looks to get students on the slopes this ski season

Cedar City has received the first of its significant winter storms, and with them ski season has arrived.

As ski resorts like Brian Head begin to open, having already received 57 inches of snow, students interested in hitting the slopes are gearing up for an exciting season. One student is making an effort to revitalize a once popular club at Southern Utah University.

Patrick Christoffersen became the president of SUU’s Ski and Snowboard Club at the beginning of the semester when the former president graduated along with the majority of the club’s members.

“I emailed the old president about the club, and he said that he had graduated and ‘congratulations, you’re the new president,’” Christoffersen said. “So it was me and no one else in the club. I started sending some emails, put up a couple flyers and here we are.”

Christoffersen organized the club’s first meeting of the season on Nov. 3, where he provided free tacos and shared his plans for the group moving forward.

“I want [the club] to be super chill. I don’t want people to stress about this whatsoever,” he said. “People can meet up and decide if they want to carpool up [to Brian Head] for the weekend, and if not no worries.”

He also mentioned that if the group wants to, there are potential opportunities for fundraising, which could allow for some bigger trips, such as weekends visiting the ski resorts along the Wasatch Front.

The club is open to anyone regardless of skill level, and there are no commitments required to participate. For those with budget constraints, Christoffersen encourages students to rent their equipment from SUU Outdoors at a discounted rate.

“I am sure that there are many people here that are new to the area that do not have their ski or board communities with them,” Christoffersen said. “I am just trying to bring those back here.”

For more information on the club, visit their Facebook page or email Christoffersen at christoffersenpatrick@gmail.com.

Story by: Jared Clawson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Laura Corredor on Unsplash