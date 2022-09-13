SUU Outdoors’ OES is back: ‘Dutch Oven with ‘THAT’ Guy’

SUU Outdoors will host their first fall Outdoor Education Series on dutch oven cooking on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. Lane Tucker will be teaching attendees how to make dutch oven cookies and enchiladas. The seminar is free to attend and will be held at the SUU Library Quad. Free samples will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tucker is an experienced outdoorsman and the owner of Tucker High Adventure Tours in Beaver, Utah. He always dreamed of owning a guide business and has over 10 years of experience working in the Tushar mountain range south of Beaver, Utah.

“We like to use the phrase ‘inspiring meaningful adventure’ when talking about OES,” SUU Outdoors Basecamp Manager, Jessica Merkley stated. “Our guest speakers share their insights on the outdoor industry, teach skills and share inspiring adventure stories.”

OES is free and open to the public. Most events are planned for Thursday nights at 6 p.m. and are great for those interested in exploring the great outdoors.

SUU Outdoors hosts the OES to educate students on recreation opportunities hosted by local experts. Their next event is Monday, Sept. 29, located at Basecamp in the student center. The event will feature locals Ashley Starr and Maren Bryan, who will be educating students on places to go and how to find time within their schedules to make this their most adventurous semester yet.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

chevyblackburn@suumail.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Outdoors