SUMA exhibit “The Space Between: Visions of the Southwest” delights guests

Southern Utah Museum of Art proudly displays an ode to the landscapes in and around southern Utah with the abstract exhibit “The Space Between: Visions of the Southwest.”

The exhibit opened on June 4, 2022, and remains open until Sept. 24, 2022.

“The Space Between” showcases the vibrancy of the Southwest’s widespread horizons, unique terrain and mysterious deserts. It also displays the experimentation that the Southwest inspires in artists who are willing to immerse themselves in all it has to offer.

The exhibit consists of four artists: Louis Ribak, Beatrice Mandelman, Arlo Namingha and Shalee Cooper. Each artist serves as a piece of abstract art’s history.

Ribak and Mandelman both served as forces in the Taos Modernist movement, which focuses on a group of artists who settled in Taos, New Mexico, in the 1940s. The movement blended American modernism, European influences and abstraction to capture the landscape around it.

Namingha and Cooper both work in more contemporary styles while still incorporating the legacy of the Taos Modernist movement and other abstract movements like it. Namingha’s sculptures can be displayed in numerous arrangements to inspire conversations on new ideas and multiple perspectives among museum curators and viewers alike. Cooper’s black and white paintings examine light and geometric abstraction.

SUMA is free to all students and community members. Open Monday through Saturday, their hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September, and then they will return to their winter hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in October.

More information on SUMA can be found here.

Article by: Audrey Gee

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUMA