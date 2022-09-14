SUU Outdoors to host used gear sale

SUU Outdoors will be hosting a used gear sale on Friday, Sept. 16, for those looking to score some outdoor gear for cheap or sell some of their own equipment. The event will be held from 12-3 p.m. at the SUU Outdoors garage, located across the street from the LDS Institute building.

“Everyone is welcome to come to this gear swap,” said event coordinator Baylee Howe. “People can look forward to finding some used gear for a great price and selling their own gear.”

Those planning on off-loading their own gear are encouraged to arrive early to set up. Tables will be available for free, and sellers are in charge of managing their own sales.

“We will have some climbing gear, biking gear and other random outdoor gear,” Howe said. “People can bring whatever gear they are wanting to sell.”

Cedar City has an abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities nearby, but often, budget constraints keep students from experiencing the thrills they want to. Those students are encouraged to show up at this sale event to find what they want or gear they didn’t know they needed, for a great price, according to Howe.

For more information, stop by Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center, located beside Chick-fil-A.

Story by: Jared Clawson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Outdoors