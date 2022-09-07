Cedar City company to host first “warehouse sale”

Cedar City company Outdoor Vitals is hosting their first-ever warehouse sale on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything will be 10-50% off, door prizes, giveaways and free backpacking food samples. The sale will be located at 180 West 900 North, Cedar City, Utah.

Outdoor Vitals is owned and operated by Southern Utah University alumnus Tayson Whitaker, who founded the company in 2013. His goal is to make affordable gear for outdoor lovers. Outdoor Vitals offers gear for 40-50% cheaper than other retail stores, making his mantra of “opening the outdoors” a reality.

“We’re excited to invite SUU to come take part in our first-ever warehouse sale,” Whitaker stated. “Since we are primarily online, we don’t get to meet our customers face-to-face that often, so we’re excited to do that this week.”

There will be huge deals on sleep systems like ultralight sleeping pads, top quilts, under quilts and mummy bags. Along with the sale, they will also be giving out free camping pillows to those who join their new sizing feedback group at the event.

At Outdoor Vitals, you can also find outdoor apparel, tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, cookware, and anything else you need for your outdoor adventures. It is a great opportunity for those interested in getting their first outdoor gear or expanding their collection.

Outdoor Vitals also has a plethora of media platforms that you can follow them on. Their podcast and YouTube channel offer tutorials and advice on different elements of the great outdoors and what one needs to survive these elements.

SUU is located near great places to adventure like Bryce Canyon National Park, Cedar Breaks National Monument and Zion National Park, all within 100 miles of campus. Any items you could need to explore these adventures can be found at Outdoor Vitals warehouse sale.

For more information on Outdoor Vitals and the warehouse sale, visit here.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

Photos courtesy of Outdoor Vitals

chevyblackburn@suumail.net