Southern Utah women’s soccer off to historic start

The Southern Utah University women’s soccer team is poised for the best season in program history.

The Thunderbirds started the season 5-0. It was the longest winning streak in program history, and the best start to a season SUU has ever had.

In the five wins, the Thunderbirds had four shutouts and only one goal allowed. They scored the most goals in program history during one of these games with a 10-0 win over Mississippi Valley State.

The previous longest winning streak was four games, which SUU has achieved five times.

The Thunderbirds’ winning streak unfortunately ended in a close match against California State, Fullerton. CSUF is a perennial NCAA tournament attendee and is one of the winningest programs in the country. SUU head coach Kai Edwards said he was extremely pleased with how the Thunderbirds were able to compete against a team with so much success. SUU lost the match 2-1 after jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of play.

SUU is six games into their season, and they have recorded 23 goals compared to opponents’ three so far. The record for total goals scored in a single season is 29, which the Thunderbirds achieved in 17 games in 2014.

The Thunderbirds will begin conference play on Friday, Sept. 16, against the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley.

Story by: Parker Haynie

sports@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics