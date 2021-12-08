SUU Theatre set to perform timeless musical “Into the Woods”

The Southern Utah University College of Performing and Visual Arts is honored to present its production of “Into the Woods” on Dec. 9-11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Randall L. Jones Theatre along with a matinee on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

“Into the Woods” is one of Stephen Sondheim’s classics along with “West Side Story” and “Sweeney Todd.” SUU hopes to honor Sondheim because of his tremendous influence on musical theatre.

“My favorite part of working on this production has been the chance to be in a show written by the great Stephen Sondheim who passed away just after Thanksgiving this year,” said musical theatre major Matthew Bowden. “His ability to transcribe emotion into every detail of his music is an immense gift.”

“Preparing to play the Baker has taught me a great deal about emotional capacity because no emotion exists as a singular entity,” said Bowden. “It’s important for audiences to see this show because it intricately reflects the complexities of life and frames them in such a way that allows us to learn about our best and worst selves.”

It is a compelling, two-part story that combines several Brothers Grimm fairy tales. The first act concludes like a classic fairytale but the second act brings more mature themes as the characters face the consequences of their actions.

“‘Into the Woods’ is entertaining and fun but it also deals with communal loss and grief in a way that has been meaningful for the cast as they recover from the last two years,” said Production Director Lisa Quoresimo. “We hope it will brighten and heal our whole community in the same way.”

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for alumni with cards and $7 for youth. To benefit the Iron County Care and Share, audience members can donate canned goods to receive a $2 discount.

Purchase tickets at the American First Event Center on the night of the performance or the SUU Arts’ website. SUU faculty and students can attend for free with a valid ID.

Please visit the department website for additional information about upcoming theatre arts performances.

Story By: Addie Horsley

Photo By: SUU Theatre Arts and Dance

accent@suunews.net