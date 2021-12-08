Best places to cry on campus: SPB hosts student-favorite PowerPoint event

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board hosted PJs and Powerpoints in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 7-9 p.m.

Students entered the Living Room and could top the provided pancakes with whipped cream, syrup, butter, M&Ms, Reese’s Peanut Butter cups, Nutella and peanut butter. Hot chocolate and Hawaiian Punch was available as well.

After taking refreshments, attendees gathered around the slideshow on couches in their cozy blankets and pajamas as the room was filled with laughter.

One student-favorite PowerPoint was regarding fast food mascots and how dangerous those characters would be in different fights. The mascots discussed included Ronald Mcdonald, Burger King himself, the Taco Bell chihuahua, Wendy from Wendy’s, the mouse from Chuck E. Cheese, and the cow from Chick-fil-A. The presenter concluded that the cow would be most likely to win because it could be an alien in disguise, could be any cow a person sees and has a vendetta against chickens.

Another PowerPoint was by a student who talked about their celebrity crushes and why they thought the crushes were worthy of making it into the presentation. Celebrities included Harry Styles, Chase Hudson, young Joe Biden and Joe Goldberg from the Netflix original “You.”

“PowerPoint night allows students to get out of their comfort zone, get to know others and to have a creative outlet,” said Event Director Courtney Glad. “Presentation night earlier this year was inspired by TikTok, so we thought it would be fun to put on another.”

Other presentations included best places to cry at SUU, why leaves are a part of the Central Intelligence Agency, why the 1980s was the best era and how to drive in Utah.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

