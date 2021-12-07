The eighth annual Festival of Trees

The Department of Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration is hosting their eighth annual Festival of Trees to raise funds for the Iron County Care and Share this holiday season on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-11.

Cedar City businesses and residents are decorating and donating trees which will be on display on Dec. 9 and 10 from 4-8 p.m. and on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Randal L. Jones Theatre. At 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, there will be Christmas story readings, coloring stations and contests for children.

Visitors can bid on trees in a silent auction and everyone is encouraged to bring non-perishables and canned goods. For those who bring canned goods, the College of Performing and Visual Arts is offering a $2 discount for tickets to their production of “Into the Woods.”

ICCS is a local, private non-profit dedicated to providing assistance and resources to individuals and families living in poverty. Their target population includes homeless men, women and children in the Iron, Beaver, Garfield and Kane counties.

Since the organization’s founding in 1984, it has expanded its services to include a food bank and emergency shelter program. Through its partnerships in the community, ICCS can offer homeless individuals and low-income families the opportunity to increase stability and self-sufficiency.

For more information or inquiries about donating trees, please contact Brian Swanson at swanson@suu.edu or (435) 865-8674.

Story By: Addie Horsley

Photo Courtesy of SUU Department of Theatre Arts and Dance

accent@suunews.net