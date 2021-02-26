Fun Ways to Stay Entertained over Spring Break

Now that the Thunderbirds finally get a rest, here are three things in southern Utah that students won’t want to miss to have a fun and unforgettable spring break.

Indoor Rock Climbing

Contact Climbing Yoga Fitness offers indoor climbing walls over 50 feet tall, bouldering walls that are 14 feet tall, and a variety of classes in climbing, competitive climbing, fitness training and yoga — seven days a week.

The new 20,000 square-foot climbing gym opened early February in St. George, Utah.

A one-day pass is $18, but if you decide that indoor rock climbing is for you, they offer $58 monthly passes for students.

Brian Head

Brian Head Ski Resort is a popular spot for college students to experience winter sports.

By purchasing tickets in advance, you can ensure to get the best prices and reserve a spot to go on any of the eight lifts for skiing or snowboarding.

“I plan on going up to Brian Head during my spring break,” said Troy White, a freshman at Southern Utah University. “I like the fresh air and skiing down the slopes.”

For those who don’t ski or snowboard, snow tubing and ice skating on the new rink is available, along with fine dining at the resort.

Axe Throwing

Axe throwing is a growing sport across the states, and Cedar City is home to its very own Iron Axe.

Iron Axe offers a way for students to relieve stress over the break. Guests can choose from throwing stars, knives, axes, tomahawks and batarangs.

Mondays are family nights where groups are discounted, Tuesdays are $10 for an hour and Fridays are $2 off for T-Birds who show their student ID and wear Thunderbird gear.

These are just a few of the many activities southern Utah has to offer college students over spring break.

Story and Photo by: Elaine Lonborg

emlonborg@gmail.com