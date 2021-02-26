The Leavitt Center Hosts Karaoke Night

The Leavitt Center for Politics & Public Service held a karaoke night on Thursday from 5-6 p.m. as an event before spring break.

While not a jam-packed crowd, two microphones at the front of the center invited a handful of students to arrive with songs ready to sing or dared them into singing along with their peers in attendance.

Students were treated to couches and chairs, as well as some fun treats available to snack on while listening to everyone perform.

Bryan Kessie organized the event and spent the night taking song requests, getting students set up and making sure everyone would feel welcome.

“We wanted to do something different and fun this time around,” Kessie remarked, “since the Leavitt Center primarily focuses on politics.”

The song to kick off the event and set the bar high was “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog.” Soon after, renditions of “Driver’s License,” “If You’re Thinking You Want A Stranger,” and a funny version of “Wrecking Ball” were performed.

The night’s best renditions were Lara Fabian’s “Je’ Taime” and “Je Suis Malade,” which both managed to take the house down by all accounts.

Of course, no karaoke would be completed without ending the night off with “I Want to Dance With Somebody,” being sung and danced to in unison with everyone in the room.

Information on the Leavitt Center can be found on their website, and future events from them can be found on the school’s Calendar of Events.

Story by: Christian Paystrup

cdpaystrup@gmail.com

Photo by Kane Reinholdtsen on Unsplash