Ice Skating Rink at Brian Head Ice Open Daily

Brian Head Ice is offering ice skating and rentals at their new rink this winter after opening for the first time on Dec. 26, 2020.

Surrounded by trees covered in lights, the rink is a beautiful view in the day, but even more magical at night.

“My favorite thing about the rink is at night when the trees light up. I like seeing everyone ice skating and having a good time,” Desirae Lucas, a member of Brian Head Ice management, said.

Ice skating at the rink is open from 6-9 p.m. daily.

Brian Head Ice is located right next to the Brian Head Resort. The office for skate rentals is located across from the General Store. This rink, which is in Brian Head, Utah, is the nearest ice skating facility to Cedar City and St. George.

Tickets for adults are $12 and tickets for children are $9. Children who are under the age of two can skate for free. Ice skate rentals are available in all sizes for $3. Tickets can also be bought in packages including rentals and hot chocolate.

This Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Brian Head Ice is offering discounted tickets.

Temperatures can get cold while ice skating, especially at night. A good way to prepare to have a good time skating is to dress warm by wearing gloves, hats, and coats.

Buying your tickets online in advance is preferred. You can, however, buy tickets in person with cash only.

Ice skating aids are also offered at Brian Head Ice for people to use as they learn how to ice skate.

In order to follow COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required indoors.

Story and photo by: Kennedy Johnston

kjohnston9172@gmail.com

