The Most Heartwarming Stories in Media Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

I’m sure many are overwhelmed with the media sharing a constant stream of COVID-19 updates. Stories of death, sickness and anxiety pop up on phones within seconds of each other.

It’s easy to get caught up in the negativity of it all, but there are some beautiful and amazing things happening in the world right now. People have been finding ways on a daily basis to give back, sharing their talents and performing random acts of kindness regularly.

For a little pick-me-up, here are some of the most heart-warming stories being published right now.

D.C Firefighter Uses Bagpipes to Give a Welcome Pause from Pandemic

This heroic firefighter decided to use his talents in a unique way to bring a smile to people’s faces. No, he didn’t jump into a burning building this time- but he utilized his time in an impactful and meaningful way. Standing outside of the Montgomery Medical Center, firefighter Jim Mazzara played “God Bless America” on the bagpipes. Read how he changed people’s days for the better here.

Broadway Legend Brian Stokes Mitchell Is Still Singing on His NYC Balcony Every Night

This Tony-winning actor tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered. As soon as he could breathe without coughing, Mitchell decided to continue to share his talent– despite the fact that he is still quarantining in his NYC apartment. Every night at 7 p.m., he has taken the opportunity to sing “The Impossible Dream,” which is his way of giving back to healthcare workers.

Mom Creates Fantasy Landscape for Her Daughters with Sidewalk Chalk

It’s no secret that parents are struggling with the pandemic, and children are having a hard time being away from their friends and staying entertained while being inside. The “Today Show” featured a sweet story of an Illinois mother who took it upon herself to creatively entertain her daughters. Take a second to smile by clicking on this 42 second video.

Random Acts of Kindness: Easy to Find the Helpers Amind COVID-19 Pandemic

This article says exactly what we all need to hear right now, and it speaks truth. Beginning with a shout out to Mr. Rogers, a man who was the epitome of kindness, this article shares that there are good things happening around us all the time, we just have to take a second to look. Click here for the opportunity to share the heartwarming stories you’ve witnessed in your own life and to read about some others. While you’re at it, watch “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” to pick up some of that Mr. Rogers attitude.

It’s true, there are some terrible things happening right now, but there are some beautiful things as well. Let’s choose to look at the glass half full, rather than half empty. For now, along with being conscious of social distancing, that’s the best we can do.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette article said it best: “I am convinced that this pandemic could pull the best out of all of us. Care, compassion and love will make us stronger rather than weaker.”

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

accent@suunews.net