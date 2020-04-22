Enjoying the Arts from Home: Virtual Museum Tours

For those dying to enjoy the arts during this pandemic, virtual museum tours may be just the cure. From the comfort of their own home, people can enjoy the adventure exploring a new museum brings–without the health risk. Even better, all of these online tours are free.

Museo del Oro

This gold museum located in Bogota, Colombia has the largest collection of gold relics. Last year, several of Southern Utah University’s very own students took a tour of the museum during their spring break cultural immersion trip to the fascinating city. To enjoy exhibits of over 34,000 sparkling gold artifacts, click here.

The Louvre

This gorgeous French museum located in Paris is considered to be the world’s largest art museum. Originally a French fortress built by the king Philippe Auguste, this museum also doubles as a historic site that can still be visited today. For a real life tourist stop in Paris, France, don’t miss out on this virtual tour.

The National Gallery of Art

Located in Washington, D.C., this gallery is uniquely free and open to the public at all times, so make sure to mark it down on your calendar for when in-person tours are available. For now, view the only Leanardo da Vinci painting in the Americas online. Attached to a sculpture garden, this museum contains a variety of art collections from the Middle Ages to present.

J Paul Getty Museum

Found in the spectacular city of Los Angeles, this museum is seen as the best place to view artwork on the west coast of the United States. Featuring Van Gogh’s work and fascinating neolithic clay figures, this museum contains a variety of artwork from many cultures. Click here for the virtual tour.

The Vatican Museums

Containing the Basilica of St. Peter, the Sistine Chapel, the Pauline Chapel and many others, these breathtaking and holy places contain intricate murals, tapestries, and sculptures. Several of the tours even include narration and interactive spaces. For a 3D tour, visit this site.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

accent@suunews.net