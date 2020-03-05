Pride Week Preview

The Pride and Equality club is proud to present pride week, which will be taking place March 9-13. Events each day will bring awareness to and celebrate the LGBTQ+ population at SUU.

“It’s for everyone to gather and be able to express themselves and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community here,” said PAEC Vice President Angelica Sheridan.

Activities include the following:

March 9: All Inclusive Sex Ed

A presentation about safe sex regardless of sexual orientation. The PAEC is partnering with Canyon Creek Services and Students United for Reproductive Freedom for the discussion in the living room from 11a.m.-1p.m.

March 10: How to Drag Q&A

Curious about the trade? Want to see how you’d look in drag queen makeup? All things drag will be available to learn about and experience from 2-5p.m. in the living room.

March 11: Queer Ball

An LGBTQ+ themed dance complete with a photo booth, mocktails and a dress code defined as “dress to impress” with nice casual as the bottom line. The dance will take place in the great hall from 6-10 p.m.

March 12: Drag Brunch

Amazing food with a guest drag queen from Las Vegas to perform, in addition to three competition drag performances from SUU students in the Starlight Room from 11a.m.-2p.m.

March 13: Queer Potluck

A luncheon for members of the Pride and Equality Club in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

“One of the goals of this is to let people know that our club is here and we have resources so that people can come to us in their time of need as a safe place,” said club president Malachi Morehouse. “There are some parts of the school that aren’t the best when it comes to LGBTQ+ stuff and this should be a safe place for them.”

For more information about the Pride and Equality club or Pride Alliance resources at SUU, visit their website or stop by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

Story by: Larissa Beatty

