Casino Royale: Casino Night with a Twist

Are you ready to live in the footsteps of Bond? James Bond? On March 6 from 8 p.m. to midnight in the Student Center, the Student Programming Board is hosting a James Bond inspired casino night, where students can dress up in their best black tie formal wear.

The free event will be full of games, food and excitement.

Black jack, craps and poker will be available to play in the Rotunda, Ballroom and Cedar Break rooms. Attendees will play for chips that they can exchange for tickets to win prizes at the end of the night.

If students do not wish to play games, there will also be James Bond clips playing in the Living Room.

SPB will provide a chocolate fountain in the Starlight room with rice krispie treats, an assortment of fruit, Oreos and graham crackers available to dip into. There is also going to be a mocktail bar with six different syrups, including strawberry and blackberry.

To get into the event, doors on the east side of the Student Center, the door near the dining hall and the doors by the Student and Leadership offices will be open.

At 11 p.m. SPB will stop games to gather and count tickets to give away a total of 25 prizes. SPB has kept the contents of the prizes a secret, so that when they are given it away it will be nothing short of an exciting surprise.

You must be 18 years old and a student at SUU to attend this event.

