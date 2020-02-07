SUU Comic Con is Sure to be Super

Southern Utah University will be hosting its fourth annual Comic Con on Feb. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be games, panels and more for everyone to sit down and enjoy throughout the event.

Comic Con is the perfect opportunity for students and faculty to let their nerdy personalities shine. There will be panels, trivia with prizes, a cosplay contest and much more.

Each year various clubs, including the eSports club, come together to bring in entertainment and to represent their interests. It doubles as a chance for everyone to play together and learn about a club that they could be interested in joining.

Past years have had fan favorite game tournaments such as Magic: The Gathering and Super Smash Bros.

Each year the event gets a little bit bigger and this year seems to continue that trend.The latest addition to SUU’s Comic Con is an emphasis on local artists and artisans. Along with having the games and trivia, there will now also be an opportunity for attendees to browse the artwork from some of the local artists that are attending.

SUU Comic Con is being held in the Sharwin Smith Center Ballroom on Feb. 8 beginning at 7 p.m.

Story by: Alex Schilling

