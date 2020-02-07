Sports

Cardenas Scores 30 as T-Birds Outlast Bears in Overtime

- by University Journal Staff
Senior guard Rebecca Cardenas tied a career-high of 30 points to lead Southern Utah University women’s basketball past the Northern Colorado Bears 68-55 in overtime.

Cardenas scored 30 points for the second time this season, adding six steals and a career-high nine rebounds in 40 minutes of action.

After trailing by one at the end of the first quarter, Cardenas scored 11 of the T-Birds 13 second quarter points. Freshman Madelyn Eaton scored the final points of the quarter, putting her team up 25-24 at halftime.

The teams traded points in the third quarter before the Bears took a 53-50 lead off of two free throws from junior guard Alexis Chapman. 

Thunderbird head coach Tracy Sanders turned to Cardenas once again. Sophomore guard Claudia Armato found Cardenas, who hit the game-tying three-point shot with 19 seconds left in the regulation. The T-Birds then forced a miss on the defensive end, sending the game into overtime.

Six different players scored in overtime for the T-Birds while only allowing the Bears to score two points in the extra period.

Armato saw action for the first time since Jan. 9 against Idaho State, recording four points and five assists off the bench in her return from injury. Freshman Shalyn Fano was the only other T-Bird to score in double figures as she scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Senior center Ali Meyer starred for the Bears, recording a double-double off of 21 points and 15 rebounds. The Bears also failed to hit a three-point shot in the game, going 0-16.

The T-Birds move to 11-9 overall on the season and 5-6 in conference play. The team will travel to Portland, Oregon to take on the Portland State Vikings at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Feb. 8. 

 

Story by: Kurt Meacham
kurtleymeacham@gmail.com
Photo by: SUU Athletics

