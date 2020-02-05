Mic Check: Karaoke Night is Ready to Rock

On Thursday, Feb. 6, the Student Programming Board and International Student Ambassadors will host a Karaoke Night open to all students looking to sing alongside their peers.

The event will be held in the Student Center Living Room from 6-8 p.m. It will include a variety of food and refreshments, including a “mocktail bar” to soothe the vocal cords of those brave enough to hop on stage.

The event aims to bring together students from every background who want to share their favorite songs from their culture.

According to Cade Nguyen, a member of the International Student Ambassadors, the event is shaping up to be a great way to share the international love for singing. As Nguyen notes, this favorite pastime of many students should hopefully create a connection between American and international students.

“You don’t even have to sing, you can just watch and eat food if you’d like,” said Nguyen. “We’re hoping to have a large crowd this year, and [Karaoke Night] is a really relaxed, fun event that students like.”

This event is looking to be quite an exciting night. And who knows, maybe SUU can even hear you sing a song of your own!

For more information on future events, such as the upcoming cultural showcase for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13, be sure to stop by the International Affairs Office located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center and follow them on Instagram @suuinternational.

Story by: Jeff Mullins

16jjmullins@gmail.com

Photo courtesy of Unsplash.com