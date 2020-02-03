The Female Series Takes Goes Snowshoeing at Navajo Lake

On Saturday, Feb. 1 SUU Outdoors hosted their first Female Series trip of the semester: snowshoeing at Navajo Lake.

Created by Mary Peek, a junior studying interdisciplinary studies at SUU, the Female Series is a program to help empower women to go outdoors.

The trips are meant to make a safe space for women to discuss challenges they commonly face in an industry dominated by men.

“Each time I lead a Female Series trip, I find more desire in myself to be a better lady and leader of these amazing women in nature. I hope to be able to reach these women in an impactful way that shapes their future in nature,” said Peek.

This all-day snowshoeing event was free to all female SUU students. It allowed them to forget about school, clear their minds and enjoy the day snowshoeing.

This event accommodated both beginners and veterans to the winter activity, which utilizes devices attached to the feet which allow the wearer to gain extra traction while hiking on top of snow.

“This program is important for women because it allows them to go into a space where they don’t feel the pressure of men,” said Lance Smrstick, an SUU Outdoors staff member.

Peek thinks the future of this program is bright and hopes to inspire women through these trips.

“I hope for the Female Series to evoke the first trip series that is based around leadership. I want to be able to give women the tools of success in being a leader,” said Peek.

Peek also hopes to inspire meaningful adventure and instill the confidence we all strive for in women’s nature connection.”

For all female SUU students interested in the Female Series, the next event is cross-country skiing and will take place March 7 in the Tushar Mountains. Read more about this event and other future SUU Outdoor trips on their website.

Story By: Skyler Ball

skylerball@suumail.net

Photos By: Mary Peek