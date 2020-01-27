CPVA Boldly Presents Legally Blonde: The Musical

The College of Performing and Visual Arts boldly presented their version of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” on Friday, Jan. 24. Held in the Randall L. Jones Theatre, the evening was spent with laughter emanating from the audience, along with gasps and eyebrow-raises in regards to some of the adult content.

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the beloved 2001 motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon, SUU unabashedly presented their own version of the musical.

Directed by Peter Sham, the cast included 23 students. Danielle Brady was cast as the vivacious and determined Elle Woods. The follows Woods as she chases after her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (played by Jeremy Allen) to Harvard Law School, where she is treated as a joke and is initially only seen for her pretty face.

Determined to prove that she can be both smart and beautiful, Woods continues to dress in her bright pink outfits and stick with her zany personality, but starts to stick her nose into the law books, with the help of her friend Emmett, played by Zane Brady.

This musical is just the show to go see if an apartment of college girls need a little pick-me-up. Woods not only encourages donning a sparkly pink backpack to class, but she shows that “one can present themselves as an incredibly ‘feminine’ woman. . . while still being intelligent, driven, and unafraid to assume their rightful place in ‘men’s’ spaces,” according to the show’s dramaturgy by SUU student Olivia Sham.

Although this play was humorous, it did have some drawbacks. Although it might have just been opening-night jitters, the musical performances had room for improvement. The actors and actresses were often off-beat with the music, and although the audience could look past it, it was a little distracting.

Some of the content was definitely targeted toward a college audience, and some lines were a little too raunchy for a family night-out, so think twice before taking Grandma to the show.

However, because it was targeted toward a mature audience and included audacious lines, it was fitting for SUU students. Those in attendance often roared in laughter and shouted their thoughts, even gasping in surprise.

CPVA not only entertained the audience with a night full of comedy but presented an important message and represented women of “different backgrounds which inform the way they carry themselves and move about the world.” It showed audience members that girls can be both beautiful and smart, and that no matter what, it’s important to stick together.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” will play tonight, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 31 at 8:30 p.m., and Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. in the Randall L. Jones Theatre. SUU faculty, staff and students are admitted free with a valid photo I.D (make sure it has a sticker from the SUU cashier’s office). Adult tickets are $15 and Students/Children are $7. For more information on CPVA and their upcoming shows, click here.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

accent@suunews.net