Cedar City Lin’s Grocery Closes After Threats of a Shooting

Lin’s Grocery in Cedar City closed Wednesday to protect customers and employees after a man threatens to shoot polygamists at the store along with any first responders.

Brain Richie Davenport was arrested Thursday, Jan. 23 and was charged Friday, Jan. 24 for making a threat of terrorism, according to Deseret News.

Cedar City police received a tip on Wednesday, Jan. 22 concerning posts on Facebook made by Davenport, according to a police affidavit.

“Brain stated… he wanted to shoot and kill polygamists at Lin’s grocery store, shoot the… responding officers, then commit suicide by backup officers,” stated the affidavit.

Due to these threats, Lin’s grocery store closed early on Jan. 22, leading to a loss in business.

Police located and transported Davenport to the Cedar City Police department on Thursday, Jan. 23 with the intention to interview the suspect. Davenport immediately asked for an attorney after police read him his rights, according to Cedar City News.

Davenport was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Police have stated that Davenport is “a substantial threat and danger to the community regarding these threats… and gets very emotional when intoxicated,” according to Deseret News.

Due to this apparent threat, police have requested he be held on no bail.

Story by: Alex Greenwell

Photo Courtesy of Pexel.com and Deseret News