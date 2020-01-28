SUU Women’s Basketball Beats Eastern Washington but Falls to Idaho

Harley Hansen scored 12 of her 21 points in the first half as the Southern Utah University women’s basketball team moved to 8-0 at home after soaring past the Eastern Washington Eagles 71-50 on Jan. 25.

“We love playing at home,” said SUU head coach Tracy Sanders. “To be where we are right now, this far into the season, and still be undefeated [at home] is pretty special. You’re seeing it with the crowd. I think we’re getting a good following and I think people are excited about it.”

The T-Birds started off slow in the first quarter, trailing 12-11 while shooting 30 percent from the field. The team then outscored the Eagles 18-12 and found themselves up five at the end of the half.

SUU shot 61 percent from the field in the third quarter and built upon their slim halftime lead. The defense also stepped up, only allowing the Eagles only four made shots.

Senior guard Rebecca Cardenas recorded her 245th career steal in the third quarter, passing Kim Free for first on the SUU all-time steals list. Cardenas finished the night with six points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal.

With the T-Birds up big to start the fourth quarter, Sanders allowed her bench to finish out the game. The team outscored the Eagles 16-14 in the quarter.

Sophomore forward Rebecca Black was the only other T-Bird in double figures, scoring ten points off the bench. Freshman guard Margarita Satini also came off the bench, notching four points and six assists.

“She’s a great passer. She sees the floor really well,” said Sanders. “She loves sharing the ball. I think that’s kind of a glimpse of what’s to come with her.”

Sophomore center Bella Cravens led the Eagles with 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

The T-Birds turned their attention to the Idaho Vandals after a short turnaround on Monday, Jan 27. The Vandals beat SUU 71-56, ending the T-Birds home win streak at eight games.

“It’s tough. [The girls] are obviously upset about [the streak ending],” Sanders said after the team’s loss. “But we have two more games here this week. We have to focus on what’s ahead and get better from this game.”

Hansen led the T-Birds once again, scoring 19 points on 6-12 shooting. Freshman guard Madelyn Eaton came off the bench to score ten points and grabbed eight rebounds.

SUU now moves to 9-8 overall on the season with a 3-5 record in conference play. The team will be back in action on Jan. 30 when they travel to Ogden to take on the Weber State Wildcats.

Story by: Kurt Meacham

kurtley.meacham@gmail.com

Photo by SUU Athletics

