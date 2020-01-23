Tacky Bingo Night Docks at SUU

Ahoy!

On Friday, Jan. 24, the Student Programming Board will host a high-stakes Bingo night full of free food, opportunities to make new friends and lots of big prizes.

The game night will take place after the Flippin’ Birds compete against the BYU Gymnastics team at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center. Bingo Night will be held from 9-11 p.m. in the Hunter Conference Center, but only the first 350 students to attend will be eligible to participate.

The event will be cruise ship themed, so tacky tourist attire is encouraged. For those feeling stuck on what to wear, think about a dad on family vacation: sunscreened nose, a loud button-down shirt and socks with sandals should do the trick.

According to SPB event director, Bayli Alexander, this is no ordinary Bingo night. Aside from plenty of free food, Alexander noted that prizes range from projectors to televisions to longboards. However, the opportunity to sit down and socialize at the beginning of a new semester means no one will leave the party empty-handed.

“Everybody loves free stuff. But the biggest reason [to come] I would say, is to socialize. That’s such a great opportunity to sit next to new people and make new friends, and [Bingo] is something that everyone can do,” Alexander said.

If the weekend is looking dreary, throw on a wacky outfit and get ready for a night of free stuff and a new potential best friend. For any questions regarding the event, visit the Student Involvement and Leadership office in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Christopher Dimond